FHSU’s Jochum publishes article on effects of study abroad

Dr. Chris Jochum, chair of the Department of Teacher Education at Fort Hays State University, recently published “The Effects of Study Abroad on Spanish Teachers’ Self Efficacy: A Multiple Case Study” in Frontiers: The Interdisciplinary Journal of Study Abroad.

The article is the second publication from a longitudinal case study of how study-abroad experience impacts the self-efficacy of foreign language teachers in secondary schools.

Jochum and his colleagues, Dr. Jared Rawlings, University of Utah, and Ana Maria Tejada, University of Nebraska-Kearney, conducted their research in San Jose, Costa Rica.