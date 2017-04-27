FHSU’s Bollig and Gray named to All-MIAA softball team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State’s Candace Bollig and Tess Gray were named to the All-MIAA Softball Team for the 2017 season on Thursday (Apr. 27). Both received honorable mention nods as teams are voted on by head coaches in the MIAA.

After a slow start to the year at the plate, Bollig came on strong in the final month of the season seeing her batting average jump 44 points after March 31 as she hit .362 in April. She finished the year with a .304 batting average, .441 slugging percentage, .395 on-base percentage, and 28 RBI to lead the team. She had 14 extra-base hits (8 doubles, 4 triples, 2 home runs). Bollig is an honorable mention selection at third base, where she played 45 of the 56 games this season. She was the designated player for the other 11 contests.

Gray earns the honorable mention selection at catcher. She batted .295 for the season with 5 doubles, 4 home runs, and 27 RBI. Gray led the MIAA in runners caught stealing in conference play with eight, as opponents had a 78 percent success rate against her. Overall, for the season, opponents had an 81 percent success, so the non-conference stolen base against rate was higher. However, she still threw out 23 base stealers overall for the season, which also led MIAA catchers.

Below is the All-MIAA Softball Team for 2017.

2017 All-MIAA Softball Team

Player of the Year: Carrie Abrams, OF, Central Oklahoma

Pitcher of the Year: Emmie Robertson, Pittsburg State

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Katie Klosterman, 3B, Missouri Western

Stormy Christerson, SS, Southwest Baptist

Freshman of the Year: Kala Holder, UT, Pittsburg State

Coach of the Year: Cody White, Central Oklahoma

1st Team

Pitcher: Emmie Robertson, Pittsburg State$

Pitcher: Jayden Chestnut, Central Oklahoma

Catcher: Tori Collett, Central Oklahoma^

First Base: Paige Gann, Northeastern State

Second Base: Myranda Stewart, Missouri Southern

Shortstop: Morgan Heard, Central Oklahoma^*

Third Base: Katie Klosterman, Missouri Western^

Outfield: Morgan Rathmann, Missouri Western^

Outfield: Carrie Abrams, Central Oklahoma

Outfield: Abi Corbett, Missouri Southern

Designated Player: Erica Harper, Washburn

Utility/Non-Pitcher: Kala Holder, Pittsburg State

Utility/Pitcher: Katie Giacone, Central Missouri

$= First team selection in 2015 & 2016

^= First team selection in 2016

*= Unanimous Selection

2nd Team

Pitcher: Peyton Walker, Central Oklahoma

Pitcher: Eryn Stockman, Emporia State

Catcher: Jacie Stephens, Emporia State

First Base: Carli Jones, Central Oklahoma

Second Base: Megan Schellert, Southwest Baptist

Shortstop: Shelbie Atwell, Missouri Western

Third Base: Haley Acrey, Northeastern State

Outfield: JoBi Heath, Central Oklahoma

Outfield: Sydney Washington, Missouri Western

Outfield: Jaidyn Mawhinney, Southwest Baptist

Designated Player: Ashleigh Tramel, Central Oklahoma

Designated Player: Shelby Friend, Missouri Southern

Utility/Non-Pitcher: Kaitlyn Weis, Northwest Missouri

Utility/Pitcher: Sierra Crick, Northeastern State

Note- Two designated players due to tie in the voting

Honorable Mention

Pitcher: Stormee Galla, Lindenwood; Barb Billingsley, Missouri Western; Taylor Blackford, Northwest Missouri; Kacey Ayers, Southwest Baptist; Claire Miller, Southwest Baptist; Kelsee Henry, Washburn.

Catcher: Tess Gray, Fort Hays State; Angel Badalamenti, Missouri Southern; Bekah Mueller, Missouri Western; Nicole Nease, Pittsburg State.

First Base: Lauren Mabe, Central Missouri; Macie Kinsey, Lincoln.

Second Base: Carlee Gann, Northeastern State; Torri Blythe, Northwest Missouri.

Shortstop: Sarah Glass, Emporia State, Austine Pauley, Lindenwood; Stormy Christerson, Southwest Baptist.

Third Base: Hailey Cope, Emporia State; Candace Bollig, Fort Hays State; Jordan Lawson, Lincoln; Chantel Adams, Northwest Missouri; Savannah Moore, Washburn.

Outfield: Makayla Schoonover, Central Missouri; Lauryn Deer, Central Missouri; Brooke Zukerman, Central Oklahoma; Caitlin VanVleck, Emporia State; Kiley Kerr, Lincoln; Elizabeth Windsor, Missouri Southern; Shelby Uhl, Missouri Western; Nicole Spykstra, Nebraska-Kearney; Ryan Martin, Northeastern State; Lawren McKinney, Pittsburg State.

Utility/Non-Pitcher: Abigail Gilson, Northwest Missouri.

Utility/Pitcher: Sarah Westoff, Lincoln.

FHSU Sports Information