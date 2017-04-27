FHSU baseball alters weekend schedule

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State head baseball coach Steve Johnson has announced a schedule change in this weekend’s series against Pittsburg State. Originally scheduled for Friday through Sunday (April 28-30), the series will instead be played Monday and Tuesday, May 1-2, with a doubleheader on Monday and a single game on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. both days.

A decision on the Pack the Park event, as well as Tuesday’s scheduled game at Newman University, will be made in the near future.

FHSU Sports Information