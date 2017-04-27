Cloudy, cool Thursday with a chance for thunderstorms

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a southeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then showers likely between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of rain after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind 9 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. North northeast wind around 9 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Friday NightRain likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 38. North northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

SaturdayRain. High near 41. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday NightRain and snow likely before midnight, then rain likely between midnight and 4am, then rain and snow likely after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

SundayRain and snow, becoming all rain after 9am. High near 43. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.