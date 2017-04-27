Chiefs trade up to pick Texas Tech QB Mahomes

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Chiefs traded their first- and third-round picks this year and their first-round pick next year to the Bills to grab Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall selection.

It’s the first time Kansas City took a quarterback in the first round since Todd Blackledge in 1983.

The Chiefs sent the No. 27 and No. 91 overall picks in this year’s draft to Buffalo in order to acquire a successor to Alex Smith. Their veteran starter has two years remaining on his contract, though Smith becomes inexpensive to release after next season if Mahomes comes along quickly.

Mahomes was the second quarterback taken behind North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky. Kansas City also took him ahead of Heisman Trophy winner Deshaun Watson of Clemson.