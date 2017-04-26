Video: Kansas police officer, suspect struggle over gun

JOHNSON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a struggle with a police officer over a gun.

Just before 1a.m. Tuesday, a police sergeant stopped a vehicle in the 10400 block of Marty Street in Overland Park for driving without headlights, traveling the wrong way on 103rd Street and suspicion of driving under the influence, according to a media release.

The vehicle stopped in a parking lot in the 10400 block of Marty Street.

As the sergeant exited his vehicle the driver sped off screeching the vehicle’s tires. The sergeant got back into his vehicle, turned around to head out to Marty Street and called in the vehicle had fled from him.

The sergeant then realized the vehicle has crashed across Marty Street, notified dispatch and observed the driver was walking in the street and stopped at the curb, across from where he crashed and appeared to be getting sick.

The sergeant approached the driver and when he was within a couple of feet of him, noticed he was holding his left arm behind his back. The sergeant asked him to show his hands.

When the subject showed his hands, he was holding a pistol in his left hand.

The sergeant immediately grabbed the man’s arm to control the gun.

A struggle ensued over the gun and the subject refused to let go of it.

Eventually, the sergeant was able to obtain control of the gun from the subject.

The sergeant then told the subject to put his hands behind his back twice, but the subject refused and started to pull and move away from the sergeant struggling again to escape.

The sergeant was able to control the subject and took him to the ground and held him until backup arrived to assist.

Deputy Chief Happer said, “He took control of the dangerous situation, did his job professionally and never let his emotions get the best of him. He arrested a dangerous armed individual without anyone getting seriously injured”.

The subject, Bradley Poland, 34, has been charged through the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office with Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.