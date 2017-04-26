Two Hays FHSU students receive recognition as 2017 Outstanding Undergraduate Scholars

FHSU UNIVERSITY RELATIONS AND MARKETING

HAYS — Five students from Fort Hays State University received recognition as 2017 Outstanding Undergraduate Scholars.

The award program recognizes undergraduate students who exemplify scholarly activity and academic qualities such as original thought, creative ideas, communicating with professional colleagues, critical reasoning, analysis of research and the translation of evidence into practice.

Recipients are listed alphabetically by hometown.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (80930): Chelsea Marcotte, a senior majoring in justice studies in the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences.

HAYS (67601): Meagan Englert, majoring in English (teaching) in the College of Education.

Nicole Feyerherm, a senior majoring in English (writing) in the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

LIMON, Colo. (80828): Ashley Roth, a fall 2016 finance graduate in the W.R. and Yvonne Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship.

OLATHE (66062): Nicholas Varvel, a junior majoring in biology in the Peter Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics.

The award is sponsored by the FHSU Undergraduate Research Experience Steering group, comprised of faculty and students from all FHSU colleges.