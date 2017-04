SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in south central Kansas are looking for a suspect who escaped Wichita police custody just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday while at St. Francis Hospital.

Jose L. Cruz, 35, is described as Hispanic, 6 foot 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Cruz is wanted on three warrants. If you know his whereabouts, please contact 911.