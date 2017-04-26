Longtime Kanorado, Kansas, resident Sara Jane Veselik, 72, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society-Sherman County in Goodland, KS.

Sara was born on July 1, 1944 in Ephrata, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Floyd G. and Anna K. (Sweigart) Lorah. She was one of four children. She graduated from Calico High School in 1962 in Denver, Pennsylvania. She then went on and got her nursing degree from Reding Nursing School graduating in 1965.

On March 20, 1970, she married John Marshall Veselik in Sterling, Colorado. To this union, one daughter Valerie was born. In 1970, Sara and John moved to Kanorado. It was at this time that she began working as a Registered Nurse for the Kit Carson County Memorial Hospital in Burlington, Colorado for 3 years. After that time, she began working for the Sherman County Health Department, as well as for NWKS Hospice. She also worked for the Kansas Highway Patrol as an inspections officer at the Port of Entry in Kanorado for 12 years, retiring in 2012.

After retirement she enjoyed fishing, going gambling in Black Hawk, kaleidoscopes, reading, traveling and spending time with her family. She was also a member of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Goodland.

Preceding her in death were her parents, and one nephew Mark Lorah.

She is survived by her husband John of Kanorado, her daughter Valerie (Robert) Jones of Broomfield, Colorado; two grandchildren Brittany and Katherine Veselik-Jones; two brothers George (Jean) Lorah in Denver, Pennsylvania and Richard (Edith) Lorah of Vienna, Virginia; and one sister Mary (Bill) Hammond of Davis, Michigan. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, April 28, 2017 at 10:30 AM MT at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father Norbert Dlabal and Father Randy Weber officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Goodland Cemetery.

A Rosary and Vigil service will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 6:oo PM MT at the Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland.

Memorials may be made to NWKS Hospice Services or to the Kanorado Senior Citizens Center and may be left at the services or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Ave., Goodland, KS 67735.

Online condolences may be left at www.koonsrussellfuneralhome.com.

Service arrangements were entrusted to Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland.