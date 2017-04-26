Police: 2 Kan. children in protective custody; 3 adults jailed

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating three suspects on child endangerment charges.

Just after 2:30 April 14, police responded to a report of two children playing in the street in the 1500 Block of Roach Street in Salina, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester. Neither child had shoes and one child had no pants.

Offices found a five-year-old and a three-year-old outside the residence and Duncan Norman 19, Salina, asleep inside.

Norman was in charge of the children while the parents were at work, according to Forrester.

The children’s mother, Charolette Everhart, 43, Salina, works between 60-80 hours per week and the father, James Murphy, 34, was working in Tescott.

The children were taken into protective custody and a County Attorney reviewed the incident.

Following an investigation and review, the County Attorney issued a warrant for Norman, Everhart and Murphy. They were arrested Tuesday.

Forrester said due to the condition of the house, it was deemed unfit.

All three face two counts of endangering a child.