Partly cloudy, windy Wednesday

Today Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 16 to 20 mph.

Tonight Patchy frost after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 35. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Patchy frost before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. East southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 42. East southeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.