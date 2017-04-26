Nominees announced for 2017’s outstanding teacher, adviser at FHSU

FHSU University Relations

Nominees for the outstanding teachers and advisers of 2017 have been announced by Fort Hays State University.

The FHSU Alumni Association released the list of 45 teaching faculty who have been nominated for the Pilot Award, teachers nominated by graduating seniors on the basis of classroom excellence, ongoing research and service activities. The FHSU Alumni Association instituted the Pilot Award in 1974 to emphasize the importance of excellence in learning.

Nominations for the Navigator Award are also made by graduating seniors in a process conducted by the Student Government Association, which created the award in 1998 to recognize excellence in academic advising.

The Pilot and Navigator awards, along with the Torch Award for outstanding graduating senior, are presented every year at the Graduate and Faculty Luncheon in advance of Commencement.

Nominees for the awards are listed alphabetically.

Pilot Award

Dr. Hendratta Ali, associate professor of geosciences.

Dr. Suzanne Becking, assistant professor of advanced education programs.

Dr. Jenn Bonds-Raacke, professor of psychology and chair of the Department of Psychology.

Dr. Keith Campbell, professor of sociology.

Larry Carver, adjunct instructor of applied technology in the Virtual College.

Dr. Rob Channell, professor of biological sciences.

Eric Deneault, assistant professor of applied technology.

Dr. Loretta Dorn, associate professor of chemistry and chair of the Department of Chemistry.

Reade Dowda, assistant professor of advanced education programs.

Dr. Doug Drabkin, associate professor of philosophy.

Dr. Tony Gabel, associate professor of management.

Katie Gabel, lecturer in nursing.

Dr. Charles Gnizak, professor of economics, finance and accounting.

Brad Goebel, instructor of applied business studies.

Dr. Chris Hober, professor of nursing.

Dr. Bob Keener, assistant professor of agriculture.

Dr. Rajin Koonjbearry, assistant professor of informatics.

Dr. Brian Maricle, associate professor of biological sciences.

Dr. Roberta Martine, lecturer in sociology.

Dr. Lynn Maska, assistant professor of health and human performance.

Glen McNeil, associate professor of health and human performance.

Dr. Emi Moriuchi-Chiu, assistant professor of applied business studies.

Dr. Mark Pahls, lecturer in health and human performance for the Virtual College.

Nicole Purcell, adjunct instructor of psychology in the Virtual College.

T.J. Reilley, adjunct instructor of philosophy in the Virtual College.

Ron Rohlf, assistant professor of informatics.

Dr. Joe Romance, associate professor of political science.

Dr. Robb Scott, assistant professor of teacher education.

Dr. Steve Sedbrook, associate professor of health and human performance.

Jami Seirer, adjunct instructor of geosciences in the Virtual College.

Dr. Craig Smith, associate professor of agriculture.

Dr. Stacey Smith, associate professor of applied business studies and chair of the Department of Applied Business Studies.

Dr. Kevin Splichal, assistant professor of advanced education programs.

Dr. Janet Stramel, associate professor of teacher education.

Dr. Jian Sun, associate professor of political science.

Dr. Edward Vengrouskie, assistant professor of management.

Anita Walters, instructor of health and human performance.

Dr. Skip Ward, assistant professor of applied business studies.

Kathleen Ward, associate professor of nursing.

Natasha Werth, assistant professor of nursing.

Sharon Wilson, instructor of English.

Ken Windholz, instructor of psychology.

Dr. Teresa Woods, assistant professor of teacher education.

Dr. Hsin-Yen Yang, associate professor of communication studies.

Grace Zhou, adjunct instructor of modern languages in the Virtual College.

Navigator Award

Micki Armstrong, academic advisor in the Student Engagement and Advising Center.

Charmion Arthur, instructor of art and design.

Dr. Emily Breit, associate professor of economics, finance and accounting.

Joleen Briggs, academic services administrator for the Graduate School.

Dr. LeAnn Brown, assistant professor of management.

Dr. Cheryl Duffy, professor of English and the Becky P. and Mike Goss Distinguished Professor of Excellence in Teaching.

Erica Fisher, academic advisor in the Student Engagement and Advising Center.

Nanette Fitzhugh, academic advisor in the Student Engagement and Advising Center.

Dr. Tony Gabel, associate professor of management.

Dr. Glenn Growe, assistant professor of economics, finance and accounting.

Brenda Hoopingarner, associate professor of allied health and chair of the Department of Allied Health.

Dr. Melissa Hunsicker Walburn, assistant professor of informatics and chair of the Department of Informatics.

Jacque Jacobs, program specialist in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders.

Stephanie Johnson, academic advisor in the Student Engagement and Advising Center.

Dr. April Park, assistant professor of psychology.

Dr. Craig Smith, associate professor of agriculture.

Linda Smith, instructor of English.

Dr. Stacey Smith, associate professor of applied business studies and chair of the Department of Applied Business Studies.

Tanya Smith, assistant professor of nursing.

Debbie Staab, academic services administrator for the Graduate School.

Dr. Janet Stramel, associate professor of teacher education.

Dr. Brett Whitaker, assistant professor of leadership studies in the Virtual College International.