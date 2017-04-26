Morgan Federal Bank to merge with Golden Belt Bank

Submitted

Mid-America Financial Corp., parent company of Golden Belt Bank, and Morgan Financial Corp., the holding company for Morgan Federal Bank, announced Wednesday the signing of an agreement and plan of merger between Golden Belt Bank and Morgan Federal Bank. Morgan Federal Bank will be merged into Golden Belt Bank and operate as a branch office of Golden Belt Bank following the merger. The merger, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close later this year.

“We are excited to welcome Morgan Federal Bank into our organization. Morgan Federal Bank is a community bank with the same core values that we possess, which makes them a natural addition to our business,” said Ronald Wente, president of Golden Belt Bank.

Golden Belt Bank is a $143 million bank with locations in Ellis and Hays. Established in 1920, Golden Belt Bank offers a full range of consumer and business financial products.

Morgan Federal Bank is a $113 million community bank located in Fort Morgan, Colo. They offer a full line of consumer and small business banking products and services. The merger will include Morgan Federal’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Northern Colorado Title Services Company Inc., which provides real estate related financial and information services, including title insurance and real estate closing services.

The combined institution will have over $230 million in assets and three locations.

“We believe this merger is a rare opportunity to keep Morgan Federal Bank’s missions, culture and proud heritage intact for the long-term benefit of our employees, customers and community,” stated Michael Berryhill, president of Morgan Federal Bank.

“We live by the philosophy that, ‘What’s good for the community is good for Golden Belt Bank.’ We are excited to add Morgan Federal Bank and the community of Fort Morgan to that mission,” Wente said.