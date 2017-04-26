Mollie Marie Babcock, youngest child of Frank Arthur & Effie G. (Bugbee) Babcock, was born August 1, 1929 in Phillips County, Kansas, and passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017 at the Logan Manor Nursing Home in Logan, Kansas at the age of 87.

She was raised on a farm north of Phillipsburg, attending country schools and then graduating from Phillipsburg High School in 1947.

On June 27, 1948, Mollie was united in marriage to Milo Iman in Fort Morgan, CO. To this union five children were born: John, Juanita, Daniel, Sara and Timothy. The family made their home in Glade, Kansas.

Mollie worked for several years as a telephone operator but soon realized that raising their growing family was a full-time job. She was a member of the Phillipsburg Wesleyan Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher and also as President of the Women’s Missionary Society for eight years. She loved flowers, playing the piano and singing, taking walks, visiting with people and sharing the gospel.

Milo passed away in 1983 and several years later Mollie married Leland Goracke on February 2, 1986 in Loveland, CO. The couple enjoyed traveling together, making a trip to the Holy Land and other places of interest. Leland preceded her in death in 2009.

In addition to her husbands she was preceded in death by her parents; brothers & sisters, Wayne in 2003, Bonnie in 2001, Alice Mae in 1999, Eldon in 1990, Dean in 2001 and William “Bill” in 2012; and her daughter, Sara N. Iman-Hill in 1996.

Survivors include her son, John Iman & wife, Muriel of Agra, KS; daughter, Juanita Nonhoff & husband, Wayne of Phillipsburg, KS; son, Daniel Iman & wife, Linda of Tempe, AZ; son, Timothy Iman & wife, Dawn of Salina, KS; son-in-law, Herman Hill of Corvallis, Montana; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2017 in the Phillipsburg Wesleyan Church, Phillipsburg, KS, with Pastor Randy Garner officiating. Burial will follow in the Marvin Cemetery, Glade, KS.

Mrs. Iman Goracke will lie in state from noon until 9 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday in the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Phillipsburg Wesleyan Church or Hospice Services.