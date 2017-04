NAMI-Hays is offering an educational meeting for the public Mon., May 1 about mindfulness. Instructors and students from the FHSU Dept. of Psychology will discuss what mindfulness is and its powerful impact on mental illness.

The meeting will be held at the Center For Life Experiences, 2900 Hall, from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

For more information contact Ann Leiker at the NAMI-Hays Resource Center by calling (785) 259-6859.