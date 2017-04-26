Lifelong Resident of Sherman County, Kansas, Lucile Esther McCall, 97, passed away on April 25, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society-Sherman County in Goodland Kansas.

Lucile was born November 7, 1919 on the family farm 17 miles northeast of Goodland to Edwin A. and Lillie Anna (Melstrom ) Rhoads. She attended elementary school at Shermanville School and graduated High School in Goodland Kansas in 1937. Lucile then got her teaching certificate in Manhattan Kansas. She taught school for four terms, one at the Western Star School, and three at Fair View School.

August 15, 1940 Lucile married Harry Layton McCall at the Church in the Wildwood near Nashua Iowa. To this union two sons were born, Melvin Leroy McCall of Fort Collins CO and Dale Vernon McCall of Excelsior Springs MO.

After Lucile was married, she worked with Harry on the family farm and raising her two sons.

Lucile was a member of the Baptist Church in Goodland. She also was an avid writer enjoying telling the story of her life. Preceding Lucile in death were her husband Harry and parents, infant twin boys, Sisters Ethel Russell and Nora Mock, two half-sisters Adelaide Rockwell and Juanita Shahan and three brother-in-law’s, Roy Russell Jr., Darwyn “Buck” Venden and Dale Stephens.

She is survived by her two sons and two sisters, Iva Lee Shephens of Goodland Kansas and Doris Venden of Loveland CO., three grandchildren David (wife Alyssa) McCall, Ben (wife Stacie) McCall and Molly (husband Aaron) Barlow, Four Great Grandchildren, Brendan and Carter McCall, Nicholas McCall and Olivia Barlow. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral services for Lucile will be held Saturday April 29, 2017 at 10:30 AM MT at the Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland with Pastor Rich Blanchette officiating. Burial will follow in the Goodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday April 28, 2017 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM MT at the Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland, Kansas.

Memorials are designated to Wheat Ridge Acres and may be left at the service or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Ave., Goodland, KS 67735.

