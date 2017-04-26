Lubbers Sisters and Jimenez-Lendinez earn All-MIAA Women’s Tennis honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Tennis had three student-athletes earn All-MIAA Tennis honors for the 2017 season. The teams are selected by head coaches in the MIAA. Natalie Lubbers and Nicole Lubbers each earned honors in singles play, while Laura Jimenez-Lendinez earned a share of the Sportsmanship Award with Lara Soares of Southwest Baptist.
The Lubbers sisters each earned honorable mention selections for their positions in singles play. Natalie earned the nod at No. 2 singles, while Nicole earned the distinction at No. 5 singles. Natalie went 9-12 overall in singles play, while Nicole finished 9-9 overall. The coaches vote on players designated on the ballot at each position.
Jimenez-Lendinez, the No. 1 singles player for FHSU throughout the year, shares the Sportsmanship Award with Southwest Baptist’s No. 1 singles player Lara Soares. Jimenez-Lendinez won five singles matches for the season.
Below is the All-MIAA Women’s Tennis Team for 2016-17.
2017 All-MIAA Women’s Tennis
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Madeline Hill, Washburn
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Ana Royo, Nebraska-Kearney
COACH OF THE YEAR
Lance Lysaught, Washburn
Co-SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD
Lara Soares, Southwest Baptist
Laura Jimenez-Lendinez, Fort Hays State
FIRST TEAM
1S: Madeline Hill, Washburn
2S: Val Efimenko, Northeastern State
3S: Caitlin McCullough, Northeastern State
4S: Klara Vickov, Southwest Baptist
5S: Sarah Brown, Southwest Baptist
6S: Betka Gomborova, Northeastern State
1D: PatVal Efimenko/Molly Worden, Northeastern State
2D: Klara Vickov/Lucia Diaz, Southwest Baptist
3D: Emma Neil/Amanda Alvarez, Nebraska-Kearney
SECOND TEAM
1S: Alli Hodges, Central Oklahoma
2S: Ana Royo, Nebraska-Kearney
3S: Logan Morrissey, Washburn
4S: Emma Neil, Nebraska-Kearney
5S: Emilie Semo, Central Oklahoma
6S: Jenny Bond, Central Oklahoma
1D: Lani Tuemmers/Lara Soares, Southwest Baptist
2D: Easton Parker/Caitlin McCullough, Northeastern State
3D: Karla Tomiac/Betka Gomborova, Northeastern State
Honorable Mention
#1S: Molly Worden, NSU; Lara Soares, SBU
#2S: Kirtana Bhat, UCO; Natalie Lubbers, FHSU
#3S: Alix Williams, UCO; Tania Teruel, NWMSU
#4S: Clara Piccamiglio, LWU; Karla Tomiac, NSU; Luiza Souza, NWMSU
#5S: Nicole Lubbers, FHSU; Easton Parker, NSU
#6S: Camryn Parnell, UNK; Tess Lovig, NWMSU
#1D: Alix Williams/Alli Hodges, UCO; Tawni Griffey/Camila Ramos, ESU; Madeline Hill/ Jacqueline Engelbrecht, WU
#2D: Kirtana Bhat/Shali Schoepflin, UCO ; Sthefani Rodriguez/Sherry Sun, UNK; Lorena Rivas/Aniek Kolen, NWMSU; Logan Morrissey/Makenna Gonzales, WU
#3D: Emilie Semo/Jenny Bond, UCO; Tess Lovig/Margaux Jacquet, NWMSU
FHSU Sports Information