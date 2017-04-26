Lubbers Sisters and Jimenez-Lendinez earn All-MIAA Women’s Tennis honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Tennis had three student-athletes earn All-MIAA Tennis honors for the 2017 season. The teams are selected by head coaches in the MIAA. Natalie Lubbers and Nicole Lubbers each earned honors in singles play, while Laura Jimenez-Lendinez earned a share of the Sportsmanship Award with Lara Soares of Southwest Baptist.

The Lubbers sisters each earned honorable mention selections for their positions in singles play. Natalie earned the nod at No. 2 singles, while Nicole earned the distinction at No. 5 singles. Natalie went 9-12 overall in singles play, while Nicole finished 9-9 overall. The coaches vote on players designated on the ballot at each position.

Jimenez-Lendinez, the No. 1 singles player for FHSU throughout the year, shares the Sportsmanship Award with Southwest Baptist’s No. 1 singles player Lara Soares. Jimenez-Lendinez won five singles matches for the season.

Below is the All-MIAA Women’s Tennis Team for 2016-17.

2017 All-MIAA Women’s Tennis

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Madeline Hill, Washburn

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Ana Royo, Nebraska-Kearney

COACH OF THE YEAR

Lance Lysaught, Washburn

Co-SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD

Lara Soares, Southwest Baptist

Laura Jimenez-Lendinez, Fort Hays State

FIRST TEAM

1S: Madeline Hill, Washburn

2S: Val Efimenko, Northeastern State

3S: Caitlin McCullough, Northeastern State

4S: Klara Vickov, Southwest Baptist

5S: Sarah Brown, Southwest Baptist

6S: Betka Gomborova, Northeastern State

1D: PatVal Efimenko/Molly Worden, Northeastern State

2D: Klara Vickov/Lucia Diaz, Southwest Baptist

3D: Emma Neil/Amanda Alvarez, Nebraska-Kearney

SECOND TEAM

1S: Alli Hodges, Central Oklahoma

2S: Ana Royo, Nebraska-Kearney

3S: Logan Morrissey, Washburn

4S: Emma Neil, Nebraska-Kearney

5S: Emilie Semo, Central Oklahoma

6S: Jenny Bond, Central Oklahoma

1D: Lani Tuemmers/Lara Soares, Southwest Baptist

2D: Easton Parker/Caitlin McCullough, Northeastern State

3D: Karla Tomiac/Betka Gomborova, Northeastern State

Honorable Mention

#1S: Molly Worden, NSU; Lara Soares, SBU

#2S: Kirtana Bhat, UCO; Natalie Lubbers, FHSU

#3S: Alix Williams, UCO; Tania Teruel, NWMSU

#4S: Clara Piccamiglio, LWU; Karla Tomiac, NSU; Luiza Souza, NWMSU

#5S: Nicole Lubbers, FHSU; Easton Parker, NSU

#6S: Camryn Parnell, UNK; Tess Lovig, NWMSU

#1D: Alix Williams/Alli Hodges, UCO; Tawni Griffey/Camila Ramos, ESU; Madeline Hill/ Jacqueline Engelbrecht, WU

#2D: Kirtana Bhat/Shali Schoepflin, UCO ; Sthefani Rodriguez/Sherry Sun, UNK; Lorena Rivas/Aniek Kolen, NWMSU; Logan Morrissey/Makenna Gonzales, WU

#3D: Emilie Semo/Jenny Bond, UCO; Tess Lovig/Margaux Jacquet, NWMSU

FHSU Sports Information