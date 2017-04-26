Jana’s Campaign hosts dating violence awareness exhibit in Spring Art Walk

Jana’s Campaign

On Friday, Jana’s Campaign will host one of many exhibits at the Hays Arts Council Spring Art Walk. This show will begin one hour early (5:30 p.m.) at Styles Dance Centre, 1501 Main, and include artwork from area high school and college students as well as locally recognized artists. Aligned with the mission of Jana’s Campaign, the show will provide quality educational programming that prevents gender and relationship violence. The purpose of the exhibit is to raise awareness and educate the community. Co-founder of Jana’s Campaign, Christie Brungardt, provided high schools with resources that included both direct and video presentations of the topic.

All of the art presented will reflect on the topic of dating and relationship violence. The program this year includes live music, dramatic interpretations, solo and duo dance performances in addition to a wide variety of visual 2D and 3D pieces and multi-media advocacy. Contributors include students from Hays High School, Ellis High School, La Crosse High School, and FHSU’s art and music departments, Styles Dance Centre dancers, Linda Ganstrom, Gordon Sherman, Amy Normandin, Ruth Mortiz, Jeremy Martinson, Avery Normandin, Noël Servais-Leach, Avid Visual Imagery, Eric Stumon, Tara Spresser, Jennifer Younger, Tristan Lindo, and Joel Dugan. Live music includes performances by FHSU Trombone Quartet at 6:15 p.m.

Drs. Christie and Curt Brungardt, founders of Jana’s Campaign and Jana’s mother and step-father, will attend the event to greet guests. Representatives from Options Domestic and Sexual Violence Services will also have an informational table.

Click HERE for a complete list of Art Walk locations and participants.