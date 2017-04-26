HHS Chamber Singers Dinner Show tickets on sale; reservations due Friday

HHS

Tickets for the 29th annual Hays High School dinner show by the HHS Chamber Singers are on sale now.

“One Voice For The World” will be presented Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 4,5 and 6 in Gym A at Hays High.

The meal will be catered by Premier Catering, owned and operated by Mario Gutierrez, Hays. Seating is at 6:15 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $18 per person. Reservation deadline is Fri., April 28. Profits support the HHS Chamber Singers.

Reservation Form

$18.00 per person – Reservation Deadline: Friday, April 28th

Name: _____________________________________________________________

Address: ___________________________________________________________

City: _______________________________ State: _____ Zip: _____________

Phone: ________________

TOTAL number of tickets required for May 4th _____ 5th _____ 6th_______

Seating Request (side, whom would you like to sit with or by, etc):

____________________________________________________________________

My check for ____ tickets at $18 each is enclosed. Total amount $_________

Make checks payable to HHS Chamber Singers. Clip Reservation Form and mail to Johnny Matlock, HHS, 2300 E. 13th Street, Hays, KS 67601

Tickets for the shows will not be mailed, but may be picked up in the HHS office beginning Monday, May 1, 8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. If you have not picked up your tickets by the date of the performance you requested, just show up. All seats are reserved. Your seat location will be available at the door.

For more information contact Choral Director Johnny Matlock at (785) 623-1412 or jmatlock@usd489.com.