Heartland Foundation: Only three weeks left in grant application cycle

HCF

In late March, Heartland Community Foundation announced the opening of it’s first grant cycle of 2017 for the counties it serves – Ellis, Trego and Rooks Counties.

Gifts from generous donors to Heartland Community Foundation allow Heartland the privilege of awarding grants in Ellis, Rooks and Trego Counties. This newly announced competitive grant application period began April 1, 2017 and runs to midnight, May 15. As part of this cycle of grants, applications will be considered by Heartland for funding through the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, which is once again providing $50,000 per each county for eligible applicants whose request are granted. Applications can be found at: www.heartlandcommunityfoundation.org.

In 2016, Heartland Community Foundation awarded over $300,000 in grants to more than thirty-five Ellis, Rooks and Trego County agencies and organizations. The partnership between Heartland and the Dane G. Hansen Foundation continues to support the efforts of rural America in beautifying their communities, providing needed services and provides funding necessary to bring exciting projects to fruition throughout the region.

Susan Bowles, President of the board, stated, “The Heartland Community Foundation is once again proud to offer community grants for Ellis, Rooks and Trego Counties. Previous grants awarded include a wide variety of projects from educational and health initiatives to environmental beautification.

Please visit www.heartlandcommunityfoundation.org to review the grant guidelines and submit your grant application today.”

Sandy Jacobs, Executive Director, added, “Emphasis will be on programs or projects that include community involvement and volunteerism and those organizations that have partially self-funded the projects they present. We take very seriously the confidence the Dane G. Hansen Foundation places in Heartland Community Foundation. The fact they recognize the work of community foundations such as ours and choose to partner with those foundations speaks to Hansen’s overall mission of improving the quality of life for citizens of northwest Kansas. We believe we are in a unique position to find and fund projects that will have the most impact in local areas.”

The Heartland Community Foundation was established in 2007 as an affiliate of the Great Salina Community Foundation. Heartland serves communities and their residents in Ellis, Rooks and Trego counties. For more information, visit www.heartlandcommunityfoundation.org.