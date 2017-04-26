Hays High students earn theater awards

Hays Post

Students at Hays High School were recently awarded Jester Awards from Wichita Theatre.

Judges from the organization travel across the state to view shows produced by Kansas students.

The students received their awards April 12 at the Orpheum Theatre in Wichita.

Those Hays High students who were honored are as follows:

Pre-High School Performer: Gabe McGuire

Small Ensemble: Birdie Fan Club — Rebecca Anderson; Lucy Lin; Kourtney Munch; Brittani Park; Ana States

Chorus: HHS Birdie

Orchestra Direction: Johnny Matlock

Vocal Direction: Johnny Matlock

Stage Crew: HHS Birdie

Scenic Design: Jeremy Wann

Sound: Grant Stremel

Graphic Design: Lexi Robinson

Lobby: Tammy Anderson, Cheryl Shepherd-Adams, Michele Eiland, The “Lee” girls, Ginny Prickett, Shayla Randle, Cari Rohleder, Jessica States, Kathy Satomi, and Keven and Jo Swayne