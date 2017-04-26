Hays High students earn theater awards

Students at Hays High School were recently awarded Jester Awards from Wichita Theatre.
Judges from the organization travel across the state to view shows produced by Kansas students.
The students received their awards April 12 at the Orpheum Theatre in Wichita.
Those Hays High students who were honored are as follows:
Pre-High School Performer: Gabe McGuire
Small Ensemble: Birdie Fan Club — Rebecca Anderson; Lucy Lin; Kourtney Munch; Brittani Park; Ana States
Chorus: HHS Birdie
Orchestra Direction: Johnny Matlock
Vocal Direction: Johnny Matlock
Stage Crew: HHS Birdie
Scenic Design: Jeremy Wann
Sound: Grant Stremel
Graphic Design: Lexi Robinson
Lobby: Tammy Anderson, Cheryl Shepherd-Adams, Michele Eiland, The “Lee” girls, Ginny Prickett, Shayla Randle, Cari Rohleder, Jessica States, Kathy Satomi, and Keven and Jo Swayne