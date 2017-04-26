Former Kan. school psychologist sentenced for pot possession

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — A former psychologist for a Wichita high school has been sentenced to three years of probation after more than 14 pounds of marijuana were found in the trunk of her car as she and her husband returned from Colorado.

Shelly Moore, 46, was sentenced Monday in Saline County. Jurors found the former Wichita Southeast High School psychologist guilty in February of charges that included possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

A deputy found the marijuana during a December 2015 traffic stop on Interstate 135. An affidavit says Moore told authorities she thought they had a personal-use amount. She said they’d texted a friend whose husband was dying of cancer as they drove back.

Her husband’s sentencing is set for May 22.