FHSU Women’s Golf takes Eighth at MIAA Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Women’s Golf closed out its 2016-17 schedule at the MIAA Championship Tournament, held at Swope Memorial Golf Course. The course played as a par 72 for the three-round tournament. FHSU shot 1035 as a team, but made big improvements each round.

Hannah Perkins led the Tigers, tying for 14th individually. She was the only player on the team to card a round in the 70s, shooting 78 in the final round. She added rounds of 83 and 88 to start the tournament and finish with a total of 249.

Hannah Karasiuk tied for 29th with rounds of 91, 83, and 85. Taylor DeBoer was 30th, showing improvement in the last two rounds with scores of 91, 87, and 82. Tying for 38th, Kelsey McCarthy shot 92 her first two rounds before carding an 86 in the final round. Madison Roether was 41st, carding 89 the last two rounds following a 95 to open the tournament.

Northeastern State won the tournament as a team at 956. The RiverHawks were 25 strokes clear of Lindenwood and 29 clear of Central Oklahoma. Dakota Limkemann of Lindenwood won the tournament with rounds of 77, 79, and 75. She was 15-over par overall. Northeastern State had four of its five players in the top 10.

Fort Hays State improved 10 strokes in the second round with a 347 as a team, then improved 16 strokes more in the final round with a 331. The Tigers finished in front of Southwest Baptist and Lincoln.

