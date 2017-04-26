FHSU Men’s Golf finished 11th at MIAA Championship

SPRING HILL, Kan. – Fort Hays State Men’s Golf closed out the 2016-17 season on Wednesday (Apr. 26) at the MIAA Championship Tournament, held at Sycamore Ridge Golf Club. The course played as a par 72. The Tigers shot 972 as a team, averaging 324 as a team through the three rounds.

Skyler Tebo and Colton Bobek were the only Tigers to shoot in the 70s in two rounds. After a first round 80, Tebo shot consecutive rounds of 78 to close out the tournament and finish in a tie for 35th individually. Bobek was just a stroke back of Tebo in a tie for 38th after rounds of 78, 80, and 79. Jake Weller was the only other Tiger to shoot in the 70s at the tournament with a 79 in the second round. He finished in a tie for 50th, adding rounds of 82 and 80.

Cash Hobson figured into the team score the first two days with rounds of 84, 89, and 87, while Isaiah Grover figured into the team score in the final round, shooting 86, 91, and 85 for the tournament.

Central Oklahoma won the tournament as a team with a score of 884, three shots ahead of Washburn. Lindenwood was third, six shots off the lead. Alexander Hughes of Central Oklahoma was the tournament medalist with a total of 215 (1-under par overall) with rounds of 74, 71, and 70.

Fort Hays State also finished 11th in the MIAA regular season standings.

FHSU Sports Information