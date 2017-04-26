BCBS will have National Walk@Lunch event today in Hays

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas

Granted, the weather today might not be ideal for an outdoor walking event, but the 11th annual National Walk @ Lunch Day will happen rain or shine.

For 75 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas has been encouraging members and all Kansans to lead healthier lives, and that effort continues today with 13 walking events around Kansas. Walks will take place in Dodge City, El Dorado, Emporia, Garden City, Hays, Hutchinson, Independence, Lawrence, Manhattan, Pittsburg, Salina, Topeka and Wichita.

BCBS is encouraging people in Hays to join Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas employees for a 30-minute walk during lunch tomorrow. The group will meet at noon at the Hays Recreation Commission, 1105 Canterbury Drive. The first 100 people to join us will receive a free NW@LD T-shirt.

After brief opening comments from walk leader Karol Roadhouse, group consultant, those gathered will work for 30 minutes on the commission grounds.

A daily walking program can reduce stress, improve muscle tone, control weight, and can have a positive influence on heart disease, type-2 diabetes and osteoporosis.