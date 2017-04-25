Tommy Wayne Betz, 67 went home to Jesus and wife Penny on April 24, 2017. He was born October 27, 1949, to Dewayne and Henrietta (Dechant) Betz.

Tom married Penny Irvin on August 24, 1969. They made their home on a farm South of Bazine for many years where he loved living in the country, farming, ranching, and all forms of agriculture. They moved to Dalhart, Texas, to convert a part of the XIT Ranch into irrigated farm. After years of farming in Texas the couple moved to Arizona to assist with expanding the Arizona Pistachio Nursery. They returned to their beloved home South of Bazine to be closer to family. Although Tom’s greatest joys in life were farming with his wife and children and being a grandfather he had a solution for any problem brought to him by family, friends, and neighbors. He was always selfless with his time when it came to helping people. He was a member of Faith Fellowship Community Church south of their home.

Tom is survived by sons: Stacey of Ellis, KS; Cory and wife Lynette, children Evan and Evangelyn of Hays; and daughter: Jennifer Angell, children Emily and Brayden of Hays, KS; brother: Denny Betz and wife Janet of Celina, TX; and sister: Michelle Boos of Rogers, AR.

Friends may call at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City, Friday, April 27 from 1 – 9 P.M. Family will be present from 6 – 8 P.M.

A graveside memorial service will be held at the Bazine Cemetery on Saturday, April 28, 2017, 10:30 A.M.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Tom Betz Memorial Fund c/o The Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City, to be forwarded to the North Oak Community Church children’s ministry program, Heroes for Life.

He was preceded in death by his wife Penny, brothers Larry and Roy, and his parents. Tom has been cremated per his wishes.