TMP Softball sweeps Goodland

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Game 1 TMP 8, Goodland 1

Game 2 TMP 10, Goodland 1

GOODLAND, Kan.-TMP Softball kept their season rolling by picking up a couple of victories in Goodland on Tuesday. In the first game the Lady Monarchs set the tone early with three first inning runs to take a lead they would never give up. Goodland would answer with their only run of the game in the bottom of the first. TMP picked up the 8-1 win and Alison Helgut was dominating on the mound for TMP in the opener allowing only four hits while striking out 13.

Game two looked very similar for the Lady Monarchs. TMP would score six runs before Goodland scratched across their only run in the bottom of the third. Bailey Lacy was equally as impressive on the mound giving up one run on two hits, two walks and striking out 12 in the 10-1 victory. The Lady Monarchs were strong at the plate as they picked up 26 hits in the two wins.

TMP improves to 11-3 on the season and will be on the road in Salina on Thursday to take on Sacred Heart and Hays High.

MELISSA SCHOEPF INTERVIEW



GAME HIGHLIGHTS

