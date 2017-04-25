Stockton teen seriously injured in car accident

By DEB DIX

Stockton Sentinel

Stockton High School senior Taren Kuhlmann, almost 18, daughter of Mark and Janet Kuhlmann, remains a patient in Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita following a one-vehicle car accident Saturday evening about twilight, on P Road south and west of Webster Dam.

Taren was driving her Chevy Impala and lost control. Her grandfather, Larry Gosselin, also of Stockton, was driving ahead of her and was able to be with her immediately following the accident. No other details about the accident are available at this time.

Taren remains comatose and in critical condition with severe head injuries after being airlifted to Wichita.

A GoFundMe account for Taren’s family has been established to defray their expenses. If you would like to help, log in to www.gofundme.com.