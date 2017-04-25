School district approves work on Victory Road

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

The Hays school board approved a bid Monday night for repaving of Victory Road.

This road is located between O’Loughlin Elementary School at 1401 Hall St. and Thomas More-Marian High School at 1701 Hall Street.

This is a joint project between the school district and the Catholic diocese, which owns the property on which the road sits.

John Thissen, Hays superintendent, said although the road is not on school district property improvements will greatly help the district’s staff and families.

The district regularly budgets funds for concrete work throughout its properties. This year the concrete funds were not needed for other projects, so they are being dedicated to asphalt for the Victory Road project.

The $94,250 project was awarded to Paul-Wertenberger Construction of Hays, which was the lowest bidder meeting the construction specification.