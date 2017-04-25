New Kansas congressman begins work Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican Ron Estes will take his seat in Congress Tuesday after Kansas officials certified his victory in the state’s special election.

Estes replaces former Republican Rep. Mike Pompeo, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to head the CIA.

Election totals released Monday show Estes defeated Democrat James Thompson by 6.2 percentage points, a strong challenge by a Democrat in a historically GOP district. Pompeo was re-elected to the seat by about 30 percentage points in November.

Estes was state treasurer before the election. Brownback nominated state Sen. Jake LaTurner to the post and he will be sworn in Wednesday.