Monarch baseball sweeps Russell/Victoria

HAYS, Kan. – The TMP-Marian baseball team picked up a couple of wild wins over Russell/Victoria Tuesday at the TMP-Marian Sports Complex. The Monarchs gave up four runs in the top of the seventh only to score twice in the bottom of the inning and win the opener 6-5. They scored eight in the first in the second game then held on for a 16-12 win.

Chase Werth doubled to tie the first game them scored on a bases loaded walk, the third straight of the inning, in the first game.

Luke Ruder had three hits and Creighton Renz drove in four in the second contest sending the Monarchs to their third straight win. They are now 4-6 on the season.