Larned – Loraine K. Hammeke, 98, died peacefully on April 23, 2017, while residing at Cedar View Assisted Living in Hays, KS.

She was born in Windthorst, KS, on July 14, 1918 to William and Mary Hornung Torline. She married Melvin F. Hammeke on September 8, 1943 in Windthorst. She was a homemaker and farmer near Belpre.

Survivors include four sons, Michael (Patricia) Hammeke, Marshfield, WI, Kenneth (Orena) Hammeke, Larned, Thomas (Sharon) Hammeke, Milwaukee, WI, and David (Kathy) Hammeke, Belpre; a daughter, Susan (Jim) Werth, Hays; a sister-in-law, Maxine Herman, Larned; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin, and a son, Paul, six brothers (Lawrence, Francis, Raymond, Meinrad, Vincent and William) and two sisters (Helen and Alberta (Sister Esther)).

Vigil will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Beckwith Mortuary, Larned.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Larned. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday with family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Burial will be in the Belpre Catholic Cemetery, Belpre.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Hays Medical Center Hospice or Cedar View Assisted Living in Hays all in care of Beckwith Mortuary, Box 477 Larned, KS 67550. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithmortaury.com.