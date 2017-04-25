Lois M. Bryant, age 96, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at the Scott County Hospital in Scott City, Kansas. She was born on February 17, 1921 in Dighton, Kansas, the daughter of Virgil Frank and Zuma Fern Dodge Sharp. A resident of Scott City, Kansas since 1973 moving from Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, she was a Co-Farmer of Bryant Farms, homemaker a mother extraordinaire.

She was a member of the First Christian Church in Scott City, Kansas and The Gideons Auxiliary.

On November 30, 1941 she married Clarence W. Bryant in Dighton, Kansas. He survives.

Survivors include her Husband – Clarence Bryant of Scott City, Kansas, Two Daughters – Jan & Paul Barkey of Manhattan, Kansas,

Sharon & Dan Canterbury of Berthoud, Colorado, One Daughter In Law – Karen Bryant of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Two Grandchildren –

Tandi Bryant of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Barry & Shannon Bryant of Fort Carson, Colorado, Six Great Grandchildren – Daylan Bryant,

Dalton Bryant, Dyllin Bryant, Dreden Bryant, Declan Bryant of Fort Carson, Colorado and Tallyn Bryant of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Two Sons – Phil Bryant & Darrel Bryant, One Grandson – Aaron Barkey, Two Brothers – Roscoe Sharp & Rolland Sharp, and Three Sisters – Laura Clark, Lorrayne Stine & LaVona Jordan.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the First Christian Church in Scott City, Kansas with Rev. Scott Wagner, Steve Payne & Rev. Paul Barkey presiding.

Memorials may be given to First Christian Church, Salvation Army or American Lung Association in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas.

Interment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, Kansas.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas.