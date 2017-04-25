Library in Rarick Hall dedicated to honor memory of Gary Younger

FHSU University Relations

The Gary Younger History and Philosophy Library was dedicated April 20 in Rarick Hall on the Fort Hays State University campus.

Younger grew up in Hays and earned dual bachelor degrees in history and philosophy as well as a master’s in history from FHSU. He was working toward his doctoral degree from Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, when, in January 2016, he and his mother, Mary Younger, were killed in a car accident.

Frank Younger, Gary’s father, worked with the FHSU Foundation to create endowed scholarships from his gift of more than $300,000. The scholarships are designated to be awarded to students majoring in history or philosophy. The gift also enabled Frank to name the history and philosophy library in Rarick Hall in honor of Gary, who spent countless hours in the room while pursuing his degrees.

“The Gary Younger Memorial Scholarships and the newly named Gary Younger History and Philosophy Library show the true essence of the university’s Journey campaign – by honoring the past and looking toward the future,” said Jason Williby, president and CEO of the FHSU Foundation.

“Frank’s generosity has ensured that Gary’s time at Fort Hays State will be honored in perpetuity by not only those who study in this library, but also by those who receive the Gary Younger Memorial Scholarships each year.”

A recipient of the Gary Younger Memorial Scholarship said the scholarship provided him a second chance at pursuing a college degree. “This scholarship helped my family and me out tremendously and has allowed me to be in college full time,” said Bryan Hirsch, a history major who plans to teach.

Several other Gary Younger Memorial Scholarship recipients attended the dedication to thank Frank Younger for establishing the scholarships in Gary’s name. Dr. Gene Rice, professor of philosophy and chair of the department, spoke of Gary’s love for learning and his wide ranging interests.

Gary Younger was a member of the Phi Alpha Theta philosophy club and winner of Outstanding Thesis for the 2011 academic year.

To learn how you can make a gift to Fort Hays State in memory or honor of someone, contact the FHSU Foundation at 785-628-5620 or email foundation@fhsu.edu. More information about the FHSU Foundation by is available at http://foundation.fhsu.edu/.