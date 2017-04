Relaxing Sign

Getting away from their high-stress jobs, a couple spent weekends

relaxing in their motor home. When they found their peace and quiet

disturbed by well-meaning but unwelcome visits from other campers, they

devised a plan to assure themselves some privacy.

Now, when they set up camp, they place this sign on the door of their

motor home:

“Insurance agents. Ask about our term-life package.”

