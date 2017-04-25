Kansas woman dies in jeep rollover accident

RENO COUNTY –A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 2a.m. on Tuesday in Reno County.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Department reported a 2010 Jeep driven by Benjamin Buzzini, Colorado, was northbound in the 2100 Block of south Kansas 14 Highway south of Hutchinson.

The vehicle left the road and rolled. A woman passenger died in the accident. Her names will be released pending notification of family, according to the sheriff’s department.

Buzzini was ejected in the crash and transported to Wesley Medical Center with serious injuries.

Speed appears to be a factor in the accident and the occupants were not wearing seat belts, according to the sheriff’s department.

The accident remains under investigation.