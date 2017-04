HAYS, Kan. – Another long day for the Hays High softball team as they are swept at home by Garden City 11-0 and 20-1.

The Indians were held to two hits in the first game. Jaysa Wichers suffered the loss after allowing all 11 runs on six hits.

Garden pounded out 17 hits and took advantage of eight Hays errors in the second game. Cameron Jensen drove in the only Indians run of the day with a first inning single. Macee Altman took the loss as the Indians dropped to 4-8.