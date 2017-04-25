HHS baseball sweeps Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. – The Hays High baseball team put an end to their three-game skid with a pair of wins over rival Great Bend at the Great Bend Sports Complex Tuesday. The Indians took advantage of a couple of hit batters who both came in to score in a 2-1 victory in the opener. They then used a couple of big innings to take the second contest 13-2.

Jace Armstrong was hit by a pitch and scored on Trey Riggs double in the first inning to give Hays the lead in game one. Cody Peterson was hit in the fifth and eventually stole home. Trey Riggs allowed one run on two hits with six strikeouts and one walk in the complete game victory.

The Indians scored five runs with two outs in the second inning in game two. Two on bases loaded walks and two on a Cole Murphy double. They added six runs in the third. Dawson Hamon drove in two with a single. Murphy pitched 6 1/3 innings and gets the win allowing one earned run on four this with four strikeouts and three walks.

The Indians improve to 5-3.