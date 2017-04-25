🎥Free meals offered to those who need food, companionship

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

People laughed and talked as they passed plates of hot dogs over the bar at Breathe Coffeehouse Sunday night.

The new Community Meals program, an outreach of Dialogue Ministries, offers a free community meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month at the coffeehouse, 703 B Main St.

Patrick McGinnis, Breathe owner, said the program would like to feed anyone who is hungry, struggling to meet their food budgets, would like to socialize or connect with the community. The program started with Brandon Nimz, and meals were being served at the Hadley Center, but it was determined Breathe, which has a licensed kitchen, would be better suited for the program.

Isaiah Maxi, Breathe intern, said he thought there was a need for food assistance in the community.

“It may look like everyone is doing fine here in Hays, but there are kids that need meals,” he said. “There are families that need meals. Some people are too proud or comfortable to reach out.

“We are trying to make this more welcoming and open so those families, those kids, those people that need those meals don’t feel like this a charity. This is a family environment, and we are here to help anyone who needs a meal.”

No reservations or sign-in is required. There are no religious requirements; people of all belief systems are welcome.

Andy Siduangchay, who is a restaurant worker, moved to Hays four years ago and said making friends has been difficult.

“To be social is my main goal,” he said. “It is not just to feed the poor. If someone has had a bad day, they can get a free meal and mingle.”

A committee, including Jessica Johnson, Marcia Dinkel and Anne Erbert, coordinate volunteers and food donations through a signup system available through email. All the labor and food for the program in donated.

Sunday was only the second night for the meal at the Breathe location. Johnson said the program is averaging about six volunteers and between 30 and 50 diners per night.

“We would like to get the word out to anyone to come and have some conversation and a meal,” Johnson said. “They could be retired or a widow or a widower. They could have a family with children. On the weekend, there are no meals at school.”

The program has about 55 volunteers on its email list, but is in need of more. No training is required. Volunteers set up and prepare the meal and clean up afterwards. They work about two hours per night.

Sara Stroup, instructor at Fort Hays State University, was volunteering Sunday for the first time.

“I think we have absolutely amazing blessings in the community,” she said. “We have beautiful surroundings, see new faces and share our blessings with others.”

To be added to the volunteer list, email brandonjessicaj@gmail.com, breathecoffeehouse@gmail.com or call Breathe at 785- 650-3904.

Johnson said she hopes to recruit church and civic groups to volunteer to provide dinners.

McGinnis hopes to expand the program to additional nights if enough people are interested.