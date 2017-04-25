First graduation event Thu. to celebrate Fort Hays State class of 2017

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

The Fort Hays State University Alumni Association will offer two events in celebration of graduates’ accomplishments: GradFest, Thursday, April 27, and the annual Graduate/Faculty Luncheon, Friday, May 12.

Co-sponsored by the Alumni Association and University Bookstore, GradFest is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Robbins Center, located north of Gross Memorial Coliseum. This event offers graduates the opportunity to learn about successfully navigating the graduation process, while enjoying complimentary refreshments courtesy of Chartwells Dining Service (available to the first 300 attendees).

Attendees will also have the opportunity to pick up their caps and gowns, sign up for prizes, purchase alumni memberships, Class of 2017 T-shirts, Tiger décor packs and more. All Tiger gift items are available for purchase online at www.goforthaysstate.com/gradgifts or by contacting the Alumni Office.

The Graduate/Faculty Luncheon, beginning at 11 a.m. in the Memorial Union Ballroom, honors all graduates and nominees for the Torch (outstanding graduating senior), Pilot (outstanding faculty member), and Navigator (outstanding faculty advisor) awards. The 2017 awardees are announced at this event.

Each graduate will receive one complimentary ticket to the luncheon, but must pre-register for the event. Reservations for faculty and guests may be made on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are $16 per person. Registrations are accepted until Friday, May 5, online at www.goforthaysstate.com/gradluncheon2017 or by calling the Alumni Office at (785) 628-4430 or 888-351-3591. Tickets will be available or pick up at the registration table in the Memorial Union on the day of the event.

Graduates are encouraged to visit the university’s Commencement website at www.fhsu.edu/commencement to learn more about the graduation weekend, including additional events and activities, cap and gown pick up times, ceremony information and more.

Established in 1916, the Fort Hays State University Alumni Association serves FHSU graduates by identifying needs and providing solutions. More than 63,000 alumni live throughout the United States and in 77 countries.

For more information, visit www.goforthaysstate.com, or contact at the Alumni Office at (785) 628-4430, toll free at 1-888-351-3591 or by email at alumni@fhsu.edu.