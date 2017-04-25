FHSU Women’s Golf remains in Eighth after day two at MIAA Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Fort Hays State women’s golf team remains in eighth after day two of the 2017 MIAA Women’s Championship at Swope Memorial Golf Course Tuesday (April 25). The Tigers dropped 10 shots from round one to round two, firing a 347 on Tuesday.

Hannah Karasiuk led the team in round two with an 11-over 83, moving to 30-over for the tournament. Taylor DeBoer finished the second round with a 15-over 87, placing her at 34-over this week. Hannah Perkins signed for a 16-over 88, dipping to 18th overall at 27-over. Madison Roether (17-over 89) and Kelsey McCarthy (20-over 92) both sit at 40-over for the week.

Northeastern State still leads the team portion of the event, shooting a 26-over 314 to move to 59-over for the week, 19 shots in front of Central Oklahoma. Syndey Roberts from UCO moved from third to first in the individual standings after a 4-over 76, sitting at 10-over through 36 holes.

The Tigers will get started in round three at 9:20 a.m., going off No. 10 alongside Nebraska-Kearney and Northwest Missouri State.

FHSU Sports Information