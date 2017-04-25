FHSU Men’s Golf wraps up round two at MIAA Championship

SPRING HILL, Kan. – The Fort Hays State men’s golf team dropped to 11th after round two of the 2017 MIAA Men’s Championship Tuesday afternoon (April 25). The league is hosting this year’s event at the par-72, 7,081 yard Sycamore Ridge Golf Club. The Tigers struggled to a 38-over 326 on day two, two strokes worse than round one.

“We had our chances today,” said head coach Seth Kincaid. “Just couldn’t take advantage the majority of the time. All five guys have put together some good holes and played quality golf at times this week, but no one has been able to sustain it for an entire round.”

Skyler Tebo birdied No. 18 to finish 6-over 78, leading the team in round two. Overall, the junior is tied with Colton Bobek at 14-over, good for 35th in the field. Jake Weller fired a 7-over 79 after leading the team with 10 pars on the day, moving to 45th overall at 17-over for the week. Bobek had three more birdies Tuesday en route to an 8-over 80. The Plainville, Kan. native now has six on the week, two fewer than the leaders in that category. Cash Hobson signed for an 89 and is 29-over through two rounds, while Isaiah Grover finished with a 91 to dip to 33-over this week.

Central Missouri fired a 3-over 291 to jump into first overall (17-over 593), with Central Oklahoma one shot back after a 4-over 292. Missouri Western’s Kevin Kim followed up a first round 72 with a 70 Tuesday, leading the field at 2-under with 18 holes to play.

The Tigers will wrap up the season with the third round Wednesday (April 26) starting at 8:30 a.m. The team will go off No. 10 with Lincoln University.

