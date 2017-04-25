Encore Series presents ‘Pippin’ this weekend at Fort Hays State

FHSU University Relations

Tickets are now on sale for “Pippin,” the next performance of the 2016-2017 Encore Series, set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30, in the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center in Sheridan Hall on the Fort Hays State University campus.

“Pippin” is a hit Broadway musical full of extraordinary acrobatics, magic and songs from the composer of “Wicked.” “Pippin” won four 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival. Hailed as “an eye-popping, jaw-dropping extravaganza” (NY1), “Pippin” uplifts audiences and leaves them smiling.

It is noted for many songs that have become Broadway standards, including “Corner of the Sky,” “Magic To Do,” “Glory,” “No Time at All,” “Morning Glow,” and “Love Song.”

This performance is sponsored by Nex-Tech.

Tickets are available at the Memorial Union Student Service Center, by calling 785-628-5306 or by visiting www.fhsu.edu/encore. Tickets for the general public are $45 reserved and $40 unreserved; for seniors and children ages 5-17, tickets are $42 reserved and $38 unreserved; and for FHSU students, tickets are $35 reserved and $30 unreserved with a Tiger Card.

About the Special Events Committee: Through the presentation of varied forms of performing arts, the Special Events Committee strives to educate, inspire, evoke thought and entertain. The goal is to promote artistic expression, cultural understanding and social awareness at Fort Hays State University and throughout western Kansas through the presentation of diverse, high-caliber performing arts programs. Information can be found at www.fhsu.edu/encore.