Earl V. Brenner, 93, Hays, died Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at Via Christi Village in Hays.

He was born February 4, 1924 on the family farm near McCracken, Kansas the son of Leo James and Ina (Fitzgerald) Brenner. He was a graduate of McCracken High School and attended Fort Hays State University.

On February 3, 1948 he was united in marriage to Corrine L. Janke at St. Mary’s Church in McCracken. They celebrated nearly sixty years of marriage prior to her preceding him in death on November 29, 2007. Earl was a farmer and rancher and from an early age he appreciated the beauty of the fields and pastures and fostered a love for cattle. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Ellis Third Degree Knights of Columbus Council #2133, the Bishop Cunningham Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, and the Sunflower Polka Club. He enjoyed helping as an usher at funerals for many years at St. Joseph Catholic Church, fishing with friends and family, and dancing polkas and listening to polka music.

Survivors include two sons; Lowell Brenner and wife Christine of Coats, Kansas, and Lance Brenner and wife Michelle of Ellis, Kansas, two daughters; Laytha Gnad and husband Michael of Hays, and Linda Lichtenwaldt and husband Tom of Tehachapi, CA, a daughter-in-law; Kathleen Brenner of Hays, two sisters; Ruth Houfman of Hutchinson and Marie Brack of LaCrosse, sixteen grandchildren; Heidi Goff and husband Chane, Shannon Gnad and wife Jessica, Robin Lovewell and husband Tom, Brandy Ochs and husband EJ, Matt Brenner and wife Mandy, Dave Brenner and wife Stacey, Mitch Brenner and wife Cindy, Adam Brenner and wife Mindy, Lucas Lichtenwaldt and wife Marie, Marshall Lichtenwaldt and wife Alecia, Dustin Brenner and wife Linda, Jessie Brenner, Josie Conkle and husband Shawn, Jed Brenner and wife Chelsie, Alesha Brenner and fiance Chris Redding, and Brendon Brenner, thirty nine great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Corrine, a son; Larry Brenner in 2014, and a grandson; Jeffery Allen Brenner.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 am on Friday, April 28, 2017 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 215 W. 13th, Hays. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 on Thursday and from 9:00 am until 9:45 on Friday, all at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street. The Bishop Cunningham Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus will stand honor guard from 5:30 pm until 6:30 on Thursday at the funeral home. A parish vigil service will be at 6:30 followed by a combined Third and Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus rosary at 7:00, both on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church, in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com.