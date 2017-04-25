Construction underway on U.S. 36 in Decatur County

KDOT

The Kansas Department of Transportation has started work on a resurfacing project on an 11-mile stretch of U.S. 36 in Decatur County from the Rawlins County line to the U.S. 83 junction in Oberlin.

Project work consists of a shallow profile mill followed by application of a 1 1/2-inch overlay. Traffic in the construction zone will be reduced to one lane and controlled by flaggers and a pilot car operation during daylight hours. Minor delays, not exceeding 15 minutes, should be expected. KDOT urges all motorists to be alert, obey the warning signs and “Give ‘em a Brake!” when approaching and driving through work zones. Work is expected to be completed by mid-May, weather permitting.

APAC Shears of Hutchinson is the primary contractor on the project with a total contract cost of approximately $1.2 million. The project is funded by T-WORKS. Find out more about this and other T-WORKS projects at http://tworks.ksdot.org.