Commissioners receive updates from several entities

By Virgi Laska – Stockton Sentinel

The Rooks County Commissioners met with Walter Hill from High Plains Mental Health during their regular weekly meeting on Monday, April 24th to go over the 2016 annual report of the organization. Hill talked about budget cuts and how they are addressing them in areas dealing with salary adjustments and fees. Rooks County’s HPMH board member Scott Bennett was at the meeting and spoke of his appreciation of the organization and what it has to offer. He stated that he sees the benefits from the organization through his work as the school counselor. Outgoing board member Lorin Trowbridge expressed his appreciation to the commissioners for the time he has served on the board, and that he would be willing to serve again on the board in the future.

Julie Yarmer with Freedom Claims was also at the meeting and went over the first quarter figures with the commissioners. There is a savings of $142,879.00 for the County, showing that the cost for the County’s insurance was 25.8% under the projected cost while still giving the employees the same benefits.

Sheriff Gary Knight presented the commissioners with his department’s 2018 proposed budget, and the quotes for the landscaping around the new jail. Commissioner Corky Hagan had received some comments and concerns about the cost of the landscaping. After reviewing the quotes, they asked Knight to rebid the project for just the seeding of the grass and some rock. Knight left the meeting after stating he has put ads in the local papers and online for two officer positions.

Road and bridge supervisor Rich Bouchey was next on the agenda, and informed the commissioners that the crew has been busy working on the Section Line project, which is on schedule at this time. The culvert that will be installed in the area was expected to arrive later in the day. Two of the department’s mowers are at Farm Implement for control modules and one of the motor graders is in Concordia for a transmission problem. Bouchey also noted that the County’s Spring Clean-Up has been set for Saturday, June 3rd.

Appraiser Heather Poore talked to the commissioners about the meeting she had attended last week in Colby. There has been talk about electing appraisers, which she will follow and update the commissioners about. There have also been some changes in elevator appraisals. Poore will be drawing up the contract for her position for the commissioners and attorney to review at the next meeting. Poore said the county’s oil valuations are almost completed and she will have tentative values for the commissioners to look at within the next few weeks.

Commissioners John Ruder, Corky Hagan and Larry Poore then adopted Resolution 2017-04, which deals with the county’s upcoming tax sale, before going through their weekly mail. They received thank you notes from the Palco High School After Prom Bash committee and from the Rudman family. An article about Rooks County’s new jail that was written by Sheriff Gary Knight is in the spring edition of the Kansas Sheriff, the official publication of the Kansas Sheriff’s Association.

Hagan said he had spoken with Marjorie Boechner about the Paradise Center Cemetery.

Poore reported on the economic development meeting he had attended stating that the annual Rookstock is approaching. The last Sampler Festival will be held in Winfield. Five businesses have applied for Business Appreciation Month.

Ruder said he had talked with Lorin Trowbridge, thanking him for his years of service on the High Plains Mental Health Board.

The commissioners then spent the remainder of the afternoon working on budgets.