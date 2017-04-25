Cloudy, windy Tuesday



Today A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm.

Cloudy, with a high near 60. East wind 9 to 16 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

WednesdayA 20 percent chance of showers before 10am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 35. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

ThursdayA 40 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday NightShowers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

FridayA 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.