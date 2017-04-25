Bollig named MIAA softball Hitter of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State junior Candace Bollig earned MIAA Hitter of the Week honors on Tuesday (Apr. 25) for her efforts in the final week of the season. Bollig helped the Tigers go 4-2 in the final week, delivering two walk-off wins at the plate.

Bollig had a .529 batting average and 1.059 slugging percentage for the week. Her biggest performance helped FHSU earn a split in the conference doubleheader with Nebraska-Kearney in Hays as she hit a pair of two-run home runs in a 5-4 win. The latter of the two was a walk-off homer with FHSU trailing 4-3, down to its last strike in the seventh. Against Newman, she had a walk-off RBI double in the seventh to lift FHSU to a 4-3 win. Bollig finished the week with six RBI, five runs scored, and nine hits which included a double, triple, and two home runs.

For the week, she reached base in six of seven plate appearances against Newman, going 5-for-6 at the plate in that doubleheader. She was 3-for-6 at the plate in the conference doubleheader with UNK. She was 1-for-3 at the plate in the non-conference doubleheader with UNK, drawing five walks.

Bollig joined Claire Miller of Southwest Baptist for the weekly MIAA Player of the Week awards. Miller was tabbed the MIAA Pitcher of the Week.