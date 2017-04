The annual Auction for Christian Education is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Thomas More Prep-Marian.

The theme for this year’s auction is “ACE on the Prairie,” and the co-chairs are Greg and Shannon Werth and Kent and Shawnda Werth.

The ACE preview party will be 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, with the ACE Auction running from 4:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday.

The event will be broadcast live on HaysPost.com.

