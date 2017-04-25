🎥 ‘Asphalt and concrete won’t grow’ reminds Water Conservation Specialist

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

The city of Hays is encouraging homeowners to add a “sprinkler spruce-up” to their spring cleaning lists this year.

Water Conservation Specialist Jason Riegel says maintenance and inspection of a lawn irrigation system will save money and water.

In conjunction with the EPA’s WaterSense program, Riegel recommends following these four steps:

INSPECT–Check your system for clogged, broken or missing sprinkler system. The city can provide a list of licensed irrigation contractors. CONNECT–Examine points where sprinkler heads connect to pipes. If water is pooling in the landscape or there is a large soggy area, there may be a leak in the system. DIRECT–Redirect sprinklers to apply water only to the landscape. Avoid watering the driveway or sidewalk instead of the yard. SELECT–An improperly scheduled irrigation controller can waste a lot of water and money. Update your system’s schedule with the season.

Rainfall shutoff sensors and soil moisture sensors are required on all new installations of landscape irrigation in Hays.

Watering restrictions in Hays will start June 1 and continue through September 30. Outdoor watering will be prohibited between noon and 7 p.m.

The city’s website, www.haysusa.com, now has a daily Drought Monitor graphic which shows Hays’ current water status ranging from normal to emergency.